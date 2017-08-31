Crawford hands over IBF belt

Terence Crawford unified the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles this month, but is now only in possession of three of those belts.

Terence Crawford has vacated the IBF junior welterweight world title he won by knocking out Julius Indongo less than a fortnight ago.

Crawford matched a feat only Bernard Hopkins achieved by holding all four straps in a division when he stopped Indongo in the third round at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Nebraska.

After unifying the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles, the American has relinquished the IBF belt.

Crawford was facing a mandatory defence of the IBF title against Sergey Lipinets, with purse bids for that fight due on Thursday.

The 29-year-old opted to hand over the belt but kept hold of the other three straps as he considers his options.

Crawford announced after defeating Indongo that he plans to step up to 147lb in a bid to "conquer the welterweight division".