GET CREATIVE WITH ADIDAS OCEAN STORM BOOTS AND WIN A TRIP TO WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED!

Calling all footballers, here's a chance for you to fulfil your dream of watching Manchester United at Old Trafford!

All you need to do is buy a pair of adidas Ocean Storm boots and follow the simple steps below.

1) Collect your 'scratch card' when you buy your boots at an adidas store or check your email for the code if you have bought the boots online.



2) Next, download 'Coerver Coaching' app and enter your code from the scratch card or the code you’ve received via email.



3) Choose one of your favourite moves from the app and create your own version of it.



4) Name your move and upload it on http://www.heretocreate.in/oceanstorm/



5) Share the move on social media pages and get maximum votes.



6) The coolest move as selected by adidas wins a trip to watch Manchester United.

That's all! It's as simple as that!

Do not let this opportunity fly by you, for not only do you get to unleash the footballer in you with one of these amazing adidas football boots, you get to satiate the football fan in you.



The Ocean Storm range can be bought from leading adidas stores and are also available online.

Now, What do these boots offer apart from taking you one step closer to your footballing dream? Read on to find out.....

Adidas2 More



Each boot in the Ocean Storm range caters specifically to a skill set. For example:



1. The Nemeziz: These boots are specially designed for the agile footballer in you. They have an innovative, foot-hugging AGILITY KNIT 2.0 forefoot for a perfect fit. They also incorporate evolutionary torsion tapes with the AGILITY BANDAGE SYSTEM which will enhance your mobility while playing the beautiful game. Dribble and weave in and out of defences without a care in the world.



2. The X: These boots are designed for explosive wingers. They have a lightweight compression upper with techfit technology which will give you the perfect fit and improved touch when you take to the field. The supreme freedom of movement these boots provide will ensure opponents are left in your wake as you put on the afterburners.



3. The Ace: These are the ones for you if you are looking for close control. These football boots have an adidas Primeknit upper that delivers total control with no wear-in time. They have an Upper Snug sock-like material which fits like a second skin while the outsole provides you the stability to boss the game on the pitch.

Now you know what the deal is! So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on one of these adidas boots and live your dream of watching Manchester United!



