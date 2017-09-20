Creative Innovation maintain Left Foot spot despite defeat

Creative Innovation Limited maintained third spot in Left Foot Division Five league despite losing by a solitary goal to Mwangaza FC over the weekend.

In a well balanced game, Mwangaza needed a 70th minute goal from Eric Kajo to down their opponents. In other matches, Cube Movers labored to a 1-0 win over Villareal FC, Knock Out FC lost 2-0 to EXP Momentum, LetShego Kenya won 4-0 against Bamburi Cement and South C Academy drew 2-2 with St.Milan.

Black Diamond Club were huge winners in Division One after they hammered Rapid Communications Limited 5-1, GreenZone Property drew 2-2 with West Ham, Amiran Lions managed a similar score against Bethel FC, Madaraka United won 4-3 against Hurligham FC while Nyayo FC forced a 1-1 draw against Strathmore.

In Division Two, Sumo Insurance registered a 2-0 win over All Saints, Safaricom FC squeezed a 1-0 win over Dayliff, Schindlers Limited won 2-1 against Bethel FC B and Disciples FC managed a 0-0 draw against Toyota Kenya.

A number of matches were also played in the Floodlight league with Aga Khan beating Mckay Advocates 9-0 in Division One, Ping FC won 4-3 against One African Logistic Limited, Centre Star won 3-2 against Aga Khan, Mckay Advocates managed a 1-1 draw against Punjabi FC while Ping Limited beat Centre Stars 2-1.

In Division two (of the floodlight league), Wazee Wa Kazi won 4-2 against Punjabi Wazee, Punjabi FC drew 3-3 with Oilibya, Total Disaster Wazee won 7-1 against Kenya Dental Association and Oilibya drew 2-2 with Total Disaster Wazee.

