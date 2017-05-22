Cringe or classic? Man Utd's cocky response to Ajax's trophy jibe on Twitter

The Red Devils are determined to make history in Stockholm on Wednesday by disposing of Dutch opposition and completing their medal collection

Manchester United have warned Ajax they can “always make more room” in their trophy cabinet for the Europa League prize after a Twitter message from Wednesday's final opponents.

The Red Devils have never secured that particular piece of silverware in their illustrious history, as Ajax gleefully pointed out on Monday.

Ajax intend to keep it that way, as the Dutch giants seek to put the disappointment of missing out on the Eredivisie title behind them.

United, though, remain a formidable proposition and have every intention of adding to the Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs already secured this season by completing their medal collection.

. @AFCAjax Our cabinet is already pretty full, but don’t worry – we can always make more room https://t.co/zeSn22JP7w — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2017

"Our cabinet is already pretty full, but don't worry - we can always make more room," Man Utd tweeted on Monday two minutes after Ajax's original message.

Ajax have claimed the trophy once before, back in 1992 when an away goals success edged them past Torino.

They were a dominant force in European football around that time, going on to grace back-to-back European Cup finals in 1995 and 1996.

They are already assured of being back in that competition for 2017-18, but United must prevail in Stockholm on Wednesday to book their passage.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished sixth in the Premier League and now face an all-or-nothing final showdown in their efforts to return to a Champions League stage.