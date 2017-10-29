Crisis in Catalunya: Zidane feeling the heat for first time after Madrid meltdown

Zinedine Zidane is facing his first crisis as Real Madrid coach. Defeat at Girona on Sunday sees Los Blancos fall eight points off the pace in La Liga and worse than the result itself was the nature of the performance. The champions have problems all over the pitch.

Madrid had won their previous 13 matches away from home to set a new record in the Primera Division and all of their games on the road this season had ended in victories. Not this time, however, as promoted club Girona came from behind to seal a wonderful win in the teams' first-ever competitive meeting.

Real have had their issues already in 2017-18, but those had come at home via back-to-back draws against Valencia and Levante, followed by defeat to Betis and a 1-1 tie with Tottenham.

Now Zidane's side have lost their impeccable away record and they can have few complaints about Sunday's 2-1 loss in Catalunya, even if Portu's winner may have been fractionally offside.

Girona Real Madrid score More