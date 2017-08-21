Crisis, what crisis? Chelsea send Spurs and Premier League a message

Sunday was supposed to be the day Tottenham Hotspur shrugged aside their Wembley woes and proved themselves Premier League title favourites.

After an unbeaten season at home last term, Spurs were ready to convert their temporary home into a fortress. They’d won just one of their last nine games at Wembley, but were to shrug off the pressure of their new surroundings and prove their previous record on the hallowed turf was a mere quirk.

And they were delighted to be facing reigning champions Chelsea. The time had come to send a message.

After all, Chelsea were on the verge of collapse. A disastrous 2-3 home defeat to Burnley on opening day was a seen as a sign of the systemic problems that would see them plunge into freefall.

A storm was brewing in West London. Two red cards versus Burnley were further evidence that all was not well at the Bridge.

Their star player had suffered a fractured ankle. Their star striker had headed home to Brazil, a star midfielder had been sold to rivals Manchester United, and their star manager was doing little to hide his frustrations with the club’s lack of progress in the transfer market.

Chelsea only won the league last term because they had no European distractions – and now their squad was looking alarmingly threadbare.

Their only real star signing of the summer, Alvaro Morata, was starting after coming off the bench to inspire something of a fightback last week but, after he missed a glaring opportunity to head Chelsea into a fifth-minute lead, normal business was set to resume.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Moussa Dembele all went close as Spurs began to dominate. But then came Marcos Alonso, one of the unexpected stars of last season’s title triumph, to rewrite the script, bending in a fabulous free-kick to give Chelsea a 25th-minute lead.

The tide had turned, the pressure was back on Spurs. In a heartbeat, they’d gone from flawless, ferocious hosts to struggling nomads. Chelsea have never lost when they’ve been leading at half-time under Antonio Conte in the Premier League (W20 D2).

Time and again Harry Kane came back, desperately trying to end a curious duck that has seen him fail to ever score a Premier League goal in August. But try he might, there would be no way through.

