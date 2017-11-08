Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Being a father has changed me completely'

Telegraph Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo with his son and girlfriend at the Best FIFA Football Awards last month - FIFA

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how profoundly he has been changed by being a father, and says "it’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed". 

Ronaldo, who has three children, also opened up about his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's love for football in an interview with Portuguese magazine Hola

On being a dad, Ronaldo said: “Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely.

“It’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed.

“It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life.

Ronaldo in action for Real Madrid against Tottenham last week

“I can’t wait to be a dad again [Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is currently pregnant with the couple's first child]. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had.

“Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life.”

On his son Cristiano, 7, Ronaldo said: “He loves football and he plays all the time. Often it’s difficult to get him to sit down and have dinner because he’s always outside kicking a football.

“I suppose it’s in his blood

“He’s a very affectionate boy, attentive, friendly, respectful and very open with people. Everyone who meets him is surprised at how confident he is. That makes me feel very proud as a dad.”

Ronaldo is currently working on his fitness after being given a rest by Portugal manager Fernando Santos and left out of the side's forthcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia and the USA.

The 32-year-old was named footballer of the year at the Best FIFA Football Awards last month, but he has endured a mixed start to the season and scored just one goal in seven La Liga matches. 

