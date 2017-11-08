Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Being a father has changed me completely'

Cristiano Ronaldo with his son and girlfriend at the Best FIFA Football Awards last month - FIFA

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how profoundly he has been changed by being a father, and says "it’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed".

Ronaldo, who has three children, also opened up about his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's love for football in an interview with Portuguese magazine Hola.

On being a dad, Ronaldo said: “Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely.

“It’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed.

“It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life.

“I can’t wait to be a dad again [Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is currently pregnant with the couple's first child]. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had.