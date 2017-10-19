Cristiano Ronaldo 'a big role model' for Spurs star Kane

Harry Kane is a superstar in his own right at Tottenham, but he admits that Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is a “big role model”.

The Spurs striker locked horns with the Portuguese icon in Champions League competition on Tuesday, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side leaving Santiago Bernabeu with a credible 1-1 draw.

Kane also departed the Spanish capital with a prized memento of the occasion, having traded shirts with Ronaldo at the full-time whistle.

The 24-year-old England international intends to treasure that jersey, having grown up idolising the Portuguese forward, but admits that he is unsure what the former Manchester United ace will do with his.

Kane told reporters on his meeting with Ronaldo: “I asked for his shirt.

“He's a big role model of mine, watching him when I was growing up.

“It's a nice shirt to get and frame. I gave him my shirt. I don't know what he'll do with it. We just said, ‘See you in a couple of weeks’.”

