Cristiano Ronaldo 'expecting a baby girl' with pregnant Georgina Rodriguez

The Real Madrid superstar is awaiting his fourth child, and first with his partner, and the sex of the baby seems to have been revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo may be expecting a baby girl! The Real Madrid superstar is expecting his first child with Georgina Rodriguez, with the sex of the baby thus far kept a secret.

However, according to the Daily Mail, an Instagram post from Rodriguez's dance teachers accidentally revealed that the latest addition to Ronaldo's family is a girl.

The 23-year-old shared a video of her learning the salsa, writing: "Dancing makes your heart happy. Thanks to my teachers Basi and Deisy for giving me my first salsa lessons. I'm happy."

And the pair replied, causing something of a sensation, as they wrote: "The little girl you're carrying inside you is going to be a great dancer."

The comment has since been deleted, but may well have shocked the loved-up couple.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez started dating in 2016 and announced Rodriguez's pregnancy in July.

Ronaldo has three children - Cristiano Jr, and two babies, reportedly named Mateo and Eva, all of whom were born via a surrogate.

