Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid return confirmed

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his first league appearance of the season when Real Madrid take on Real Betis on Wednesday.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the fold after his domestic suspension against Real Betis.

Ronaldo has not played in LaLiga this season, having been hit with a five-match ban for his dismissal in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana defeat to Barcelona - a suspension lengthened due to the attacker shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos.

In the Portugal captain's absence, Madrid have lagged behind Barca in the early running of the season, drawing at home to Valencia and Levante as Ernesto Valverde's men have enjoyed a 100 per cent start, extended to five wins with a 6-1 demolition of Eibar on Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored twice when he returned for Madrid in the Champions League against APOEL and Zinedine Zidane will hope for a similar impact, with Karim Benzema expected to miss a month with a hamstring injury.

Mateo Kovacic and Jesus Vallejo (both thigh) are also absent from the squad to face Betis.