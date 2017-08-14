Cristiano Ronaldo banned for five matches after red card against Barcelona in El Clasico

Ronaldo will miss the first four matches of the new La Liga season: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five matches after he was sent off during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup first-leg.

The 32-year-old came on as a second-half substitute in the match, and scored a sensational goal to put Madrid 2-1 up, before he was booked for taking his shirt off to celebrate.

He was then shown a second yellow card for simulation and pushed the match official prior to leaving the pitch.

“After being shown the red card, the player pushed me gently to show his dissent,” referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea wrote in the document that covers all the incidents that occurred in the match.

Ronaldo received an automatic one-match suspension for being shown two yellow cards, as well as a further four-match suspension for pushing the referee.

The lengthy suspension means he will miss the second-leg of the Super Cup, which takes place next Wednesday.

View photos Ronaldo reacted badly to the dismissal (Getty) More

It also means he will be unable to play Real's first four La Liga fixtures, against Deportivo, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid have ten days to appeal the suspension.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane called the red card “harsh” but refused to comment on the alleged push ahead of the return leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

“As always, I'm not going to get involved in discussing the work of the referee,” Zidane told reporters. “We played a great game, but what annoyed me was Cristiano Ronaldo's dismissal.

“Maybe there's no penalty, but to show a card [for alleged diving] was a little harsh. However, we cannot change that, even if we'll try to have him available for Wednesday.”