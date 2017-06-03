Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player I ever was, says Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane ahead of Champions League final

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than he ever was.

The Frenchman was speaking ahead of Real’s Champions League final against Juventus in Cardiff tonight as the club looks to retain the trophy and, in doing so, claim a 12th European Cup.

Ronaldo is eyeing his fourth Champions League title at Real Madrid and manager Zidane admitted that the Portuguese’s ability, goals and leadership on the pitch means he is on a different level to him from his own playing days.

Despite leading France to World Cup glory in 1998 and Real to one Champions league title in 2002, Zidane did not hesitate when asked who is the bigger star.

“Ronaldo, no doubt,” said Zidane. “He scores goals and that’s most important.

“I used to play quite well but scoring goals was not my speciality. I was better at assists. I scored some important goals but not many.

“He’s a good person. He worries about the others. I would like to insist that what’s important is what he does professionally. He always wants more.

“Even in a training session he wants to win. What he offers us is that he always wants to win. He has something inside. He is a born leader, especially on the pitch.”

Ronaldo has scored 404 goals in 393 games for Real Madrid and once again looks set to play a crucial role in tonight’s final which Zidane believes his side are favourites to win.

Having enjoyed had a career at the top of sport, the Frenchman was adamant his men could handle the pressure and enjoy the occasion.

View photos Zidane said his men could handle the pressure (Getty) More

Zidane said: “There is no pressure. I think Real know how to feed off pressure. I have seen it as player and coach. People always say we are favourites but there are no faves in a final.

“It’s one game. Many things can happen. It’s 50-50. We will do everything possible to win.

“If someone had said as a child I would live all of this I wouldn’t have believed you. But I’m enjoying it. I’m only the coach. We and the players are living something spectacular. It’s beautiful and we are ready to play.”

