Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates birth of fourth child Alana Martina

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on an international break - Twitter @Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has given birth to their first child, a baby girl called Alana Martina.

The Real Madrid forward announced the news on Instagram with a picture of the happy couple and the new arrival, as well as Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr.

Alana Martina is Ronaldo's fourth child, and arrived nine days earlier than anticipated at a Madrid hospital near Ronaldo's home.

Speaking about life as a father last week, Ronaldo said: "Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely.

“It’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed.

“It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life.

“I can’t wait to be a dad again. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had.

“Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life.”