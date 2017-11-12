Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates birth of fourth child Alana Martina
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has given birth to their first child, a baby girl called Alana Martina.
The Real Madrid forward announced the news on Instagram with a picture of the happy couple and the new arrival, as well as Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr.
Alana Martina is Ronaldo's fourth child, and arrived nine days earlier than anticipated at a Madrid hospital near Ronaldo's home.
Speaking about life as a father last week, Ronaldo said: "Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely.
“It’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed.
“It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life.
“I can’t wait to be a dad again. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had.
“Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life.”