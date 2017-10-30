Cristiano Ronaldo could face second lengthy ban after clash during Real Madrid defeat to Girona

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo may be banned for the second time this season after clashing with midfielder Pere Pons in Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Girona on Sunday.

The incident, which took place at a corner, saw the Portuguese – who was named the top male player at the Fifa Best awards last week – grab Pons by the face and force him to the floor.

Although retrospective disciplinary action is still forthcoming, the Portuguese forward is likely to be sent to the stands again, having already missed the first five games of Real Madrid’s season after pushing the referee during his side’s Super Cup victory over Barcelona.

This comes as the latest blow in a disappointing start to the season for both Ronaldo and his club. In addition to his disciplinary issues, the four-time Ballon D’or winner has been suffering from a rare barren spell in front of goal, netting only once in La Liga.

Without their talisman at his best, Real now lie eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the title race.