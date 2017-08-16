Cristiano Ronaldo cries 'persecution' as 'exaggerated and ridiculous' five-match ban for pushing referee upheld

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Real Madrid's Super Copa second leg against Barcelona on Wednesday night: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has accused the Spanish FA of “persecution” after it upheld what he believes is an “exaggerated and ridiculous” five-match ban for manhandling a referee.

The forward was shown a second yellow card for simulation in Real Madrid’s 3-1 first-leg Super Copa victory over Barcelona on Sunday and pushed official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the back in retaliation.

Although the four match suspension he received for the shove – with other being for his red card – was the most lenient he could receive under Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol (RFEF) rules, there has been a furious reaction in Madrid.

“It’s impossible to stay quiet in this situation, five matches!” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“To me it seems exaggerated and ridiculous, this is what you call persecution! Thanks to my team-mates and to the fans for the support.”

Real Madrid had appealed the sanction explaining that Ronaldo’s fall while under pressure from Barca defender Samuel Umtiti was “instinctive, reflexive, uncontrollable” – but the appeals committee disagreed.





The upholding of the ban means Ronaldo will miss the Super Copa return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night as well as league matches against Deportivo, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Real could appeal again, taking the case to the Spanish government's Administrative Court of Sport, in the hope of having the four game suspension reduced, according to ESPN.

The appeals committee decision followed angry comments from Zinedine Zidane who appeared to suggest there was an anti-Real Madrid conspiracy among match officials in Spain.

“When you think he is not going to play in five games for us, something is up,” the Real manager said.

"It bothers me and it bothers all of us. It's a lot of games for him and that's all I'll say."

Real Madrid fans are reportedly planning to show their displeasure at the ban with a white handkerchief protest for the Super Copa return leg.