Cristiano Ronaldo howler typifies Real Madrid's stuttering season as European champions prepare for visit of Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo is not used to embarrassing situations so imagine how he must have felt when he side-footed wide of an empty net from two yards out against Getafe.

The Portuguese had not scored a single league goal so far this campaign, suspended from the first four games for pushing a referee and looking rusty in the three games since his return, while his eternal rival Lionel Messi had already scored 11. This was one of the worst misses of his career and for six seconds he stood still in disbelief, resting his head on the goal net.

His Real Madrid side were trudging in the 25 degree heat, drawing 1-1 with their lowly neighbours after blowing the lead and risked falling even further behind Liga leaders Barcelona.

With five minutes left of the game, however, Ronaldo put his humiliation behind him, thrashing Isco’s lofty pass under the grasp of Getafe’s previously unrelenting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Ronaldo’s stuttering season has mirrored Madrid’s campaign. At times, especially in uninspiring Liga fixtures, the European and Spanish champions have looked a shadow of the all-conquering side of last season. Yet they are still capable of moments of brilliance, and have reverted to type on the biggest occasions, outclassing Manchester United, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Ronaldo atoned for his miss with a late equaliser against Getafe