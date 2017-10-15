Cristiano Ronaldo howler typifies Real Madrid's stuttering season as European champions prepare for visit of Spurs
Cristiano Ronaldo is not used to embarrassing situations so imagine how he must have felt when he side-footed wide of an empty net from two yards out against Getafe.
The Portuguese had not scored a single league goal so far this campaign, suspended from the first four games for pushing a referee and looking rusty in the three games since his return, while his eternal rival Lionel Messi had already scored 11. This was one of the worst misses of his career and for six seconds he stood still in disbelief, resting his head on the goal net.
His Real Madrid side were trudging in the 25 degree heat, drawing 1-1 with their lowly neighbours after blowing the lead and risked falling even further behind Liga leaders Barcelona.
With five minutes left of the game, however, Ronaldo put his humiliation behind him, thrashing Isco’s lofty pass under the grasp of Getafe’s previously unrelenting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
Ronaldo’s stuttering season has mirrored Madrid’s campaign. At times, especially in uninspiring Liga fixtures, the European and Spanish champions have looked a shadow of the all-conquering side of last season. Yet they are still capable of moments of brilliance, and have reverted to type on the biggest occasions, outclassing Manchester United, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.
Tuesday’s clash with Tottenham at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium fits into the latter category, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be well aware of the monstrosity they are up against.
Because even when Madrid are ticking along slowly, as they did against Getafe, they possess an embarrassment of attacking riches who can bail them out, from Ronaldo to Karim Benzema, to Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.
“The individuals are the ones that make the difference but it’s the team that wins,” said Zidane after the uninspiring win at Getafe.
“We know we’re capable of scoring at any moment. We have a lot of important players and whenever they get a chance, they do well.”
Zidane was able to leave Luka Modric, Casemiro and Raphael Varane out against Getafe although the trio can expect a recall against Tottenham.
Spain right-back Dani Carvajal is unavailable with a cardiac virus, meaning 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi, who has played the last two games, could be in line for his Champions League debut. First-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas, meanwhile, is set to return from injury.
Gareth Bale is unlikely to feature against his former side at the Bernabeu or Wembley in a fortnight’s time as he recovers from a calf injury, the 18th fitness problem he has suffered since his joining Real in 2013, which has forced him to miss 67 games and counting.
Bale has struggled to win over the Madrid faithful but the same cannot be said of his old Spurs team-mate Modric.
The Croatian has overseen Real’s transition from counterattack specialists to a team that thrives on possession and is relishing Tuesday’s reunion.
“Tottenham have improved a lot as a club, they’ve invested more and they have a new training ground, a new stadium and they’ve become a team that competes for the Premier League title,” he said.
“They deserve that because of their tradition and supporters."