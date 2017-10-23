Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, then... Our writers select their third-best player in the world

It is seven years since either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi among the top two in Fifa's yearly award to the best player on the planet, and it a decade since neither won (though even then they were second and third to Kaka).

Once again they are lead the way this year, with Ronaldo expected to pip his rival to the big prize at tonight's award ceremony in London.

There was never really any chance of one of them would not make the top three this year, too, but Neymar's nomination among the top three could be contested.

In fact, that's exactly why you're here: to read which players our writers would have selected as the third-best player on the planet at this moment in time. The first agrees with the judges for tonight's award...

There was a reason Paris Saint Germain broke the world transfer record to sign him and it was about more than making a statement.

Neymar became the most expensive player in history this summer

Neymar became the most expensive player in history this summer Credit: PA

The Brazilian has possibly made a mistake going to France given the relative weakness of the league and the fact PSG are strong enough to dominate every game with a degree of ease that will not challenge the forward as much as he would have been at Barcelona, or if he had signed for Premier League team.

However, he remains a wonderful player and the best years are ahead of him.

Luke Edwards

Luka Modric

The debate with these individual awards always seems to revolve around how important team victories are to a single player’s standing. Is it an accolade for the best individual footballer on the planet, or the most important player in the most successful team?

Traditionally, we seem to have veered towards the latter. That is why Ronaldo, as the spearhead of the Champions League-winning Real Madrid side, has been tipped to win tonight, despite his isolated, individual performances clearly falling below those produced by Messi.

Luka Modric is a joy to watch Credit: EPA More

So, with that in mind, it seems only fair to elevate Luka Modric into the top three. If Ronaldo is the sharp end of the Madrid knife, then Modric is the handle, the steadying hand. The Croatian lays the foundations for the likes of Ronaldo and Isco, and is the puppet-master behind everything Madrid produce.

Modric is the master technician who thrives on subtlety. He may prefer an outside-of-the-boot through ball, or an artful midfield dummy, to blasting home 30-yard screamers, but that should not mean we underestimate his influence on this record-breaking Madrid side.

His performance against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final was a masterclass, and his importance has rightly been reflected this season, when he has been handed the fabled No 10 shirt.

Sam Dean

Harry Kane

In an age when Ronaldo and Messi have rewritten the rule books on what scoring consistently looks like, Kane has dared to challenge those two with a rate better than a goal a game in 2017.

He is no one-trick pony. He scores all types of goals. He creates chances for himself from nowhere and lays on goals for others. He both scores in big games and dismantles lesser opposition with breathtaking ruthlessness.

Kane scored two more goals against Liverpool on Sunday Credit: Getty images More

Kane has battled against constant doubts and criticism throughout his career, including as recently as another dry spell in August, but his belief in his own ability keeps him at the very top of the game.

45 goals in 39 appearances for club and country this year is a truly astoning record. Goals win games and Kane's have won a fair few this year.

Alistair Tweedale

Kylian Mbappe

Football's most exciting young striker since the original Ronaldo had an astonished Sir Bobby Robson clasping hands to head. The 18-year-old has won the Ligue 1 title with Monaco scoring 15 goals in 17 league starts, reached the Champions League semi-final, got off the mark for France and joined Paris Saint Germain in a vertiginous rise over the past year.

Is there a more exciting player on the planet than Mbappe? Credit: AP More

Other players on this list, naturally, are more consistent and mature than Mbappe at present - but no player is as exhilarating to watch. Mbappe's sangfroid in front of goal combined with his blistering pace is an intoxicating combination.

Daniel Zeqiri

Kevin De Bruyne

Any player who regularly outshines Manchester City's terrifying triumvirate of Sergio Agüero, David Silva and Raheem Sterling can, in our book, consider themselves worthy of a nomination in Fifa's best player of the year award.

De Bruyne is developing into an extraordinary player under Pep Guardiola Credit: Pa More

Though he has bagged just one Premier Leage goal this term (and what a goal it was), midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been busying himself pulling the strings in the middle of the park for Pep Guardiola's, as yet, unbeaten side.

Often viewed as the quiet man within a team of superstars, the Belgian has this year taken huge steps forward and is now not only one of the best players in the Premier League, but also one of the world's greatest midfielders.

John MacLeary

Sergio Ramos

He may be overzealous in the extreme and infuriatingly hot-headed all too often, but Ramos is a serial winner who has played a huge part in establishing this Real Madrid side as the best on the planet.

Ramos led Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph in June Credit: AFP More

There are few defenders around who make life more unpleasant for a striker than Ramos, and there is absolutely none - and there arguably never has been - one who scores at more crucial times than the Real captain.

In an individual sense, it's a shame he has played in an era of so many great attacking players because the fashion is now for goal-scorers to be celebrated even more than anyone else.

Defenders deserve greater acclaim and none more so than Ramos.

Ben Curtis