Cristiano Ronaldo loses Europe’s best-paid celebrity crown to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been knocked off his perch as the top-paid European celebrity by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Ronaldo 15/8 to be CL top scorer

The former Manchester United man, who is the current Ballon d’Or holder and favourite to lift the prestigious individual award once again this year, is reported by Forbes to earn $93 million during 2017, $2m less than Rowling.

He is one of three footballers to command a place in the top 20, with club-mate Gareth Bale worth $34m and Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently battling his way back from a serious knee problem, with $32m.

The upper part of the list is dominated by musicians, notably Adele, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Calvin Harris, with a smattering of sportsmen as well as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey.

WHO ARE EUROPE'S TOP 20 BEST-PAID CELEBRITIES?

NO. CELEBRITY 2017 INCOME 1 J.K Rowling $95m 2 Cristiano Ronaldo $93m 3 Coldplay $88m 4 Adele $69m 5 Roger Federer $64m 6 Elton John $60m 7 Gordon Ramsey $60m 8 Paul McCartney $54m 9 Rory McIlroy $50m 10 Calvin Harris $48m 11 Lewis Hamilton $46m 12 Simon Cowell $43.5m 13 Tiesto $39m 14 Sebastian Vettel $38.5m 15 Novak Djokovic $37.6m 16 Ed Sheeran $37m 17 Fernando Alonso $36m 18 Gareth Bale $34m 19 Conor McGregor $34m 20 Zlatan Ibrahimovic $32m

WHO ARE THE BEST-PAID CELEBRITIES IN THE WORLD?

On a global scale, Ronaldo is the highest-paid sportsman, beating out NBA superstar LeBron James ($86.2m) and great rival Lionel Messi ($80m) of Barcelona, who is squeezed into third.

They are the only two footballers to make the top 10, with four basketball players (Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and James Harden), one tennis player (Roger Federer), one NFL star (Andrew Luck), one golfer (Rory McIlroy) and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton completing the top 10.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Portuguese is the fifth best-paid celebrity on the planet. Sean Combs, better known as P Diddy, tops the list having generated earnings of $130m during 2017, while Beyonce ($105m) is ranked second. Then come Rowling and Drake ($94m).