Cristiano Ronaldo makes 400th Real Madrid appearance

The 32-year-old passed the milestone in their Champions League visit to the Signal Iduna Park, but he is still far off the club's No.1 spot

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 400th appearance for Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

The 32-year-old lined up alongside Gareth Bale at the forefront of Zinedine Zidane's side in Germany as they look to build on their positive start to their European campaign.

Ronaldo scored twice as the reigning champions started with a 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia.

400 - Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 400th appearance for Real Madrid in all competitions. Myth. pic.twitter.com/fQxkCspjo5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2017

The Portuguese attacker has been a consistent star for the Spanish giants since joining from Manchester United for a then world record fee in 2009.

With an incredible 409 goals and 111 assists to his name in those 400 appearances, Ronaldo has played a key role in Madrid collecting three Champions League and two La Liga, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup crowns.

Ronaldo is still far off topping Madrid's list of players with most appearances. Madrid and Spanish legend Raul is still the all-time record holder with 741.