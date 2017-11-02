Cristiano Ronaldo: How many children does he have & what are their names?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most well-known and well-regarded footballers in the world, but his personal life remains shrouded in a great deal of mystery.

Understandably, the Real Madrid star has been protective of his family, but in recent times he has given his fans a glimpse behind the proverbial curtain through his social media channels.

As well as his football moments, social life and various commercial ventures, Ronaldo increasingly celebrates his growing family, sharing tender moments with his legions of followers.

With another child on the way, Goal takes a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's family...

HOW MANY KIDS DOES CRISTIANO RONALDO HAVE?

Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr More

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has three children and a fourth - with his partner Georgina Rodriguez - is on the way. He has two boys and a girl, with Rodriguez expecting his second girl.