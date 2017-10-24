Cristiano Ronaldo no Lionel Messi but former Manchester United fitness coach reveals details of never-give-up attitude

Cristiano Ronaldo is a person who has a literary quality to his soul and a highly theatrical quality to his body.

He completely rejects his status as the second best player in the world, as though it were a status of mediocrity, and accentuates his body language – the aforementioned theatricality – whenever he has the opportunity to do so, because it’s there, in his athletic and elegant physique, that he finally feels superior to his rival, the proof of which is in the obvious preference of sponsors who are looking for a seductive face for their brand.

As much as he has grown following his childhood hormone disorder, Messi has remained rather small, and there’s little that’s charming and nothing that’s sexy about his appearance. He is, however, a football prodigy while Cristiano is ‘just’ a great player, and his dominance in that area – the area that is of most importance to both of them – has made the Portuguese Adonis into a beast.

If Messi is Mozart, Ronaldo is no Salieri; he is much more than that. Not enough, however, to convince people that there is a competition for the world’s best player: if you ask 100 supporters (neutral fans, not of one or the other) which of the two is better, it would be surprising if the ratio was less than 80:20.

The real greatness of Ronaldo is in never having given up when faced with such an immovable obstacle (he has only won two La Liga titles in eight seasons at Real, compared to his rival’s five). There is something elusive in the Portuguese’s determination to improve day after day, but that is exactly what makes him a great champion.

Walter Di Salvio, his fitness coach at Manchester United (for years he secretly flew him and his treatment table out to Madrid, because the player thought what the Real staff were prescribing him was insufficient) once told me about the extra exercises – not his intense workout routines – Cristiano did after training at Carrington, United’s training ground.