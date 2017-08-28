Cristiano Ronaldo posts first close family photo to public

Suspended from La Liga action until Real Madrid's clash with Betis in September, the Portuguese's time away from the pitch is being well spent

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself with bags of free time in the wake of his five-match ban after shoving the referee in the second leg of the Spanish Supercopa against Barcelona, and appears to be enjoying spending that time with his family.

Taking to Instagram, the Real Madrid star posted what appears to be his first close family photo to the public, showing off his two new twins alongside now pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Jr.

Hala Madrid? Real 4/1 to win the Champions League

Ronaldo has been pictured with his extended family once before, with the Portuguese star taking the top spot in a group shot featuring his mother, Dolores Aveiro.

The Portugal captain previously admitted that he was having a hard time changing nappies – perhaps with the extra time off he'll become a pro?

The attacker is set to be back in La Liga action with Real Madrid against Betis on September 19.