Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to 'incomprehensible' upholding of five-match ban

Spain's Administrative Court of Sport has upheld the Portuguese star's suspension, prompting outrage from the attacker himself

Cristiano Ronaldo has described the decision to uphold his five-match ban for pushing a referee in Real Madrid's Supercopa de Espana win against Barcelona as "incomprehensible".

After being booked for removing his shirt in celebration after scoring as a substitute, Ronaldo was then shown a second yellow card in the wake of being adjudged by referee Ricardo de Burgos to have dived in the penalty area.

Ronaldo then pushed the official in the back and was handed a five-match ban as a result, a decision that was upheld by Spain's Administrative Court of Sport (TAS) on Tuesday.

But Ronaldo, who is already reportedly upset about an ongoing tax evastion case regarding his image rights, hit out at the news via social media.

"One more incomprehensible decision. From injustice to injustice, they will never overthrow me," Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on Instagram.

"And as always I will come back stronger. Thank you to all who have supported me."

Madrid won the Supercopa 5-1 on aggregate against Barcelona and opened their league season with a 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna in Ronaldo's absence on Saturday.

He will be unavailable for Madrid's upcoming La Liga matches against Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad as their title defence continues.