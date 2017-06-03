Cristiano Ronaldo scores 600th goal to put Madrid on brink of glory

The Portugal international was in imperious form in front of goal to hit twice, marking in the process a truly incredible personal landmark

Cristiano Ronaldo marked an incredible personal record with his second goal of Saturday's Champions League final.

The Portugal international struck soon after Casemiro had put Real Madrid ahead against Juventus to make the score 3-1 in the second half in Cardiff.

He had also opened the scoring with a snapshot to beat Gianluigi Buffon.

And with his second of the evening, Ronaldo reached the 600 mark in all competitions in his professional career.

600 – Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 600th goal in all competitions for club and country. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/QbHprSwhzj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 3 de junio de 2017

His record includes 529 strikes at club level, scored at Sporting, Manchester United and Madrid, as well as 71 international goals.

No less than 106, meanwhile, have come in the Champions League, making him the competition's all-time highest scorer.