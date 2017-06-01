Cristiano Ronaldo: I still miss Manchester United and Premier League

Ronaldo won three league titles during his time at United: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the lack of respect he receives from sections of the Real Madrid fan base makes him miss Manchester United.

Ahead of Real’s Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday night, the 32-year-old revealed that he has been left frustrated at times this past season by those fans at the Bernabeu who boo him.

This comes in spite of Ronaldo’s staggering achievements at the club. Since leaving Manchester for the Spanish capital back in 2009, the Portuguese has scored 285 goals in 241 appearances and helped guide the club to two Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles.

Even after eight years at Real, Ronaldo insisted he still prefers the crowd treatment he received at United.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once," the 32-year-old told Spanish TV La Sexta ahead of the final in Cardiff.

"Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different.

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories."

Ronaldo admitted that the unsettling reception at the Bernabeu has left him upset.

He said: "I don't like it and it's not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don't like it.

"It shouldn't be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 per cent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle.

"It's not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside, not less. Sometimes we don't have it."

Despite his latest comments, any prospects of a potential move away from Real are unlikely.

Ronaldo signed a new five-year contract with the La Liga champions in November 2016, keeping him as the club’s top paid player.

The forward added that he wants to keep on playing for Real into his 40s.

"I said when I signed my latest contract that it would be my penultimate and that I would play on until I was 41."