Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Ballon d'Or in Messi's era is huge - Hierro

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or success in an era of Lionel Messi magic and Barcelona supremacy is “huge” for the Real Madrid star, says Fernando Hierro.

The Portuguese forward arrived in Spain from Manchester United with one global title under his belt, but has added another three crowns to his tally while at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo has claimed three of the last four prizes, having previously seen rival Messi emerge victorious in four successive seasons.

The 32-year-old is also a firm favourite to defend his Ballon d’Or title in 2017, with Madrid legend Hierro hailing his record-breaking achievements in a period of fierce competition from another all-time great.

"Cristiano will be among the best players in Real Madrid history for sure,” Hierro told Goal.

“We will miss him once he leaves. In an era of Barcelona supremacy, in front of Messi, and winning many titles, there's a huge merit in Cristiano winning four Ballons d'Or. Huge!"

