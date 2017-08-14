What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth and how much does the Real Madrid star earn?

Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or in 2016 and took the opportunity to cash in on what may be the final major peak of his playing career.

The Real Madrid star signed a new contract to extend his stay in the Spanish capital in November and also renewed or began a number of sponsorship deals and business ventures.

But exactly how much is Ronaldo now worth? It's difficult to say exactly but what is clear is that he will be firmly among the highest-paid athletes in the world for a while yet.

What is Ronaldo's salary?

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid More

Ronaldo signed a new contract with Madrid in November of 2016 and is reported to earn around £365,000 a week. The new deal runs until 2021.

The Portugal captain earns slightly more than his team-mate Gareth Bale but has been overtaken as the highest-paid player in Europe by Lionel Messi, whose latest contract has been reported to be worth in excess of £500,000 a week, and Neymar, whose Paris Saint-Germain deal is said to be worth a staggering £537,000 weekly after tax.

Before those contracts were signed the only footballers who earned more than Ronaldo were Carlos Tevez, who is on a reported £615,000 a week at Shanghai Shenhua, and Oscar, who is paid £400,000 a week by Shanghai SIPG.

When Ronaldo's tax affairs were questioned late last year, his management company published documents demonstrating earnings of just under £20 million inside Spain. That lines up with the speculated £365,000 weekly wage, which totals at nearly £19m over 12 months.

What sponsorship deals does Ronaldo have?

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid More

Ronaldo's most significant sponsorship deal is with Nike, which was renewed around the same time he extended his Madrid contract last year.

The latest agreement is said to be the second 'lifetime' contract the sportswear giant has handed out after it offered similar terms to three-time NBA champion James. The Cleveland Cavaliers icon's deal has been speculated to be worth in excess of $1 billion in total, though exactly how that breaks down year-by-year is kept under wraps.

Naturally, many have assumed that Ronaldo has signed on a comparable basis. Though the $1bn figure seems extraordinary, it is worth noting that sponsorship analysts Hookit estimated that Ronaldo's social-media presence alone was worth an incredible $474m to Nike in 2016.

Read More