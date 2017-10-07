Croatia replace Cacic with Dalic ahead of final World Cup qualifier

Croatia have sacked Ante Cacic after Friday's 1-1 draw with Finland in World Cup qualifying and replaced him with Zlatko Dalic, HNS president Davor Suker has confirmed.

The tie in Rijeka leaves Croatia two points behind Group I leaders Iceland and level on points with Ukraine, but with a better goal difference ahead of their meeting in the final game of the campaign in Kiev.

With the team in danger of missing out on a play-off spot, midfielder Luka Modric labelled the situation a "catastrophe" and refused to give his support to Cacic.

"What do we do now? We started with Cacic and now we have to just keep going," he said after the game.

And the Croatian Football Association has acted quickly by firing the 63-year-old former Dinamo Zagreb boss.

"We had four coaches to pick from and Dalic was unanimous decision," Suker told the press on Saturday.

