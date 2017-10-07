Croatia sack coach Ante Cacic two days before vital final World Cup qualifier against Ukraine

Croatian have fired Ante Cacic just two days before their crunch final qualifier against Ukraine in Kiev.

Finland's last-minute equaliser, courtesy of Pyry Soiri, took the wind out of Croatia's sails in Osijek and handed control of the group to Iceland. Croatia are now in second place on 17 points but head to Ukraine on Monday with their hosts also on 17 and now favourites to steal the playoff spot.

Cacic was so stunned after the game that he forgot who his team had just dropped points against, repeatedly referring to the Finnish as Iceland.

And while Cacic bumbled, Croatia's superstar, Luka Modric, fumed to the media about his coach.

Luka Modric blasted Cacic after the game (Getty 2017) More

"What do we do now? We started with him and now we have to just keep going," Modric said.

"Until our match with Iceland, everything was fine and now all of a sudden nothing is of any worth.