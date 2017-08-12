Croatian goalkeeper coach Ivica Vukusic linked with Orlando Pirates

Current Bucs goalkeeper coach Rowen Fernandez is likely to part ways with the club according to the latest reports

Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates have been linked with Croatian goalkeeper coach Ivica Vukusic.

This is after the Buccaneers appointed Serbian tactician Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as their new head coach last week.

The former Uganda coach is expected to make changes to the Pirates technical team and he has already requested for Rulani Mokwena's services.

The young tactician has since joined Pirates as the new assistant coach from the 2016 Caf Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns.

Micho, who is in his second coaching stint at the Soweto giants, is said to have requested the Pirates management to pursue Vukusic's services.

Vukusic is currently part of the Buildcon FC technical team where he is serving as the goalkeeper coach.

Buildcon are a Zambian club which is currently campaigning in the FAZ Super League. The club was only formed in 2012 and it is based in Ndola.

Vukusic, who was born in Rijeka, Croatia on 1 February 1966, has worked for HNK Rijeka, HNK Orijent 1919 and NK Opatija in his home country.

He has Uefa A Goalkeeping Licence and Uefa B Goalkeeping Licence qualifications.