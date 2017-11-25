Croce channels his inner Suarez as he appears to bite opponent's finger

Cremonese midfielder Daniele Croce appears to have channelled his inner Luis Suarez by biting Ascoli opponent Emanuele Padella.

The incident in question occurred during a Serie B encounter on Saturday.

Everton 7/2 to beat Southampton

A forgettable contest which ended in a 0-0 draw produced few moments of note, but Croce looks set to dominate the post-match headlines.

He faced no action from the match officials after clashing with Padella, but could be stung by retrospective punishment.

While his actions were not spotted by those in charge of proceedings, they were caught on camera.

As Croce and Padalla became involved in a heated debate, the former appeared to bite the latter’s index finger as it was prodded in his direction.

If the 35-year-old midfielder is to face action, then he will be following in illustrious footsteps.

Luis Suarez Giorgio Chiellini 2014 World Cup More