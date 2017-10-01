Cronk leaves Melbourne a champion as Storm dominate Grand Final

Cooper Cronk's final game for Melbourne Storm went very much to plan as they thrashed North Queensland Cowboys to win the NRL Grand Final.

Melbourne Storm gave Cooper Cronk the perfect send-off as they dominated North Queensland Cowboys to triumph 34-6 in a one-sided NRL Grand Final.

Shorn of key men Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott, the Cowboys had upset the odds simply by reaching the final, having limped to an eighth-place finish in the regular season.

However, Paul Green's side were outclassed at ANZ Stadium as the vastly experienced trio of Cronk, Billy Slater and Dally M winner Cameron Smith guided minor premiers Storm to an emphatic win in their final game together.

Cronk, who is set to move to Sydney due to his fiancee being based in the city, had a hand in four-pointers for Felise Kaufusi and Slater as Melbourne built on Josh Addo-Carr's breakaway score to lead 18-0 at the interval, Smith converting all three tries.

The Cowboys started the second period strongly and reduced their deficit through Te Maire Martin, but the Storm - last year's runners-up - soon wrapped up the game through Dale Finucane and Curtis Scott.

Fittingly, the superstar trio of Cronk, Smith and Slater, whose own future remains uncertain, combined superbly to help set up the game's final try, with Addo-Carr finishing in the left corner.

There was a significant early blow for the Cowboys as Shaun Fensom suffered a serious injury after just three minutes. The prop collided with a team-mate in an attempt to make a tackle and left the field on a stretcher following lengthy treatment. Fensom was later reported to have suffered a suspected broken tibia.

The Storm's early pressure went unrewarded, but they moved ahead in the 20th minute, Addo-Carr surging over from 70 metres after Will Chambers had collected a loose ball and produced a wonderful offload.

By half-time, the game looked beyond North Queensland thanks to two similar tries down the Melbourne right.

Cronk and Slater combined to put Kaufusi through a gaping hole, before the full-back rounded off an almost identical move himself.

Some fleet footwork from Martin gave the Cowboys hope early in the second period, but Finucane took a pass from Smith to effectively end the game as a contest in the 64th minute.

Addo-Carr then pounced on a loose ball to put Scott over after Kane Linnett had coughed up possession 20 metres from the Cowboys' line.

And the icing on the cake came as a slick move involving Smith, Cronk and Slater sent the latter racing towards the line. Slater was stopped short, but his offload found Tohu Harris, who threw a long pass to set up Addo-Carr's second try.