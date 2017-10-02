Cronk: NRL triumph won't affect decision on future

Cooper Cronk, 33, said lifting the NRL's Provan-Summons Trophy on Sunday will not affect his future plans.

Outgoing star Cooper Cronk insisted Melbourne Storm's NRL Grand Final triumph will not influence his decision as he prepares to relocate to Sydney.

Australia and Maroons half-back Cronk, 33, farewelled Storm on Sunday with a 34-6 win over the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium.

It was Cronk's last Storm appearance after 14 seasons following his debut in 2004, though it remains to be seen whether the 2012 Clive Churchill Medal winner will continue playing in Sydney, where his fiancee lives.

While Cronk's future is uncertain, the 2016 Rugby League World Golden Boot Award recipient said lifting the Provan-Summons Trophy will not affect his future plans.

"Once I come back down to planet earth I need to sort through a few things," Cronk said.

"The big one is my desire to play on but you're a long time retired.

"I've worked through what my retirement looks like and if I feel like I want to play I will make that decision but [winning the grand final] doesn't have a bearing on whether I play on or retire."

Cronk continued: "This club has given me so much more than anything I've given back to them so it would be hard, but it's something I have to consider.

"That's the yin and the yang. Retirement and finish on this, but you're a long time retired."