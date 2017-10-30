Cronk signs two-year deal with Roosters

The Sydney Roosters completed the signing of Australia playmaker Cooper Cronk on a two-year deal.

Australia star Cooper Cronk has signed a two-year deal with the Sydney Roosters in a huge coup for the NRL club.

Cronk, 33, was linked to several clubs after announcing in April he would be leaving Melbourne Storm at season's end to move to Sydney due to personal reasons.

The star playmaker, a two-time Dally M Medallist, led the Storm to a Grand Final win in his final campaign with the NRL powerhouses.

It was confirmed on Monday Cronk would be joining the Roosters for two seasons, beginning in 2018.

"The Sydney Roosters are a proud club with an esteemed history, and this is an exciting new opportunity for me," Cronk said.

"It marks the start of a new chapter for me both professionally and personally and I look forward to joining my new team-mates and coaches, and immersing myself in the club's culture in lead-up to the 2018 season."

Roosters chief executive Joe Kelly said: "We are delighted to have secured the services of Cooper for the next two seasons.

"Cooper has played the game at the highest level for a number of years and we are keenly aware of what he brings to the club.

"Together with the established leaders within our squad, we see him as a wonderful addition to our roster."