Cronk wants to play in 2018, says agent

Former Melbourne Storm star Cooper Cronk is keen to continue his NRL career in Sydney, his agent has confirmed.

The 33-year-old Australia playmaker has been widely expected to play on in 2018 after leaving Melbourne following their Grand Final success.

However, the possibility remained that Cronk would retire, but his agent – George Mimis – said on Friday the half-back wanted to extend his career.

"I caught up with Cooper today. Since the Grand Final he has been reflecting on his possibilities," Mimis told The Daily Telegraph.

"Today he has advised me that his inclination will be to continue to play should the right opportunity present itself.

"So I will now embark on having some relevant conversations and see where they take us."

Cronk has been linked to numerous NRL clubs since announcing in April that he would leave Melbourne for personal reasons.

The Sydney Roosters are believed to be the frontrunners to secure the two-time Dally M Medallist.