Crouch sets all-time Premier League substitute appearances record

The Stoke City striker made some history against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday evening

Peter Crouch has set a Premier League record for the most career substitute appearances.

The Stoke City striker entered in the 73th minute of Monday night's match against Brighton & Hove Albion, replacing Xherdan Shaqiri for his 143rd career Premier League appearance off the bench. 

The appearance meant the 36-year-old went one better than previous record-holder Shola Ameobi, who amassed 142 substitute appearances, mostly during his time with Newcastle. 

Crouch has scored 15 goals off the bench during his Premier League career, the fourth-best total of all time. 

Stoke and Brighton would go on to play out a 2-2 draw at the American Express Community Stadium.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes