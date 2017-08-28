Cruz Azul no flash in pan: Five thoughts from Liga MX Jornada 7

For the next 11 days, Liga MX teams will be training without having to worry about a match that weekend. Players carrying knocks will be able to get fit. Those representing their countries will be taking part in World Cup qualification matches. But coaches treasure the time with those who stay. After the players get a rest from the busy week that just saw some teams play three matches in seven days, they'll return to the training ground with time to try out new ideas, to work together in new ways and to clean up things that otherwise would be glossed over. Oh, except for the Copa MX matches coming this week.

Before that time begins, let's look back at what will stick in the mind during this international break with Five Thoughts from the Liga MX weekend:

Cruz Azul not a flash in the pan

View photos Paco Jemez Cruz Azul More

Cruz Azul managed to stay undefeated while also sinking in the table and nearly falling out of the playoff positions. Still, Paco Jemez will hardly be concerned. The Maquina manager watched as his team held one of the league's best attacks, and a team that has thus far been in a league of its own, to just one goal. A missed penalty from Dorlan Pabon could've changed things and given Monterrey, which also remains undefeated, the victory. But the teams split the points and Cruz Azul stayed hot.

Unlike Saturday's guests, Cruz Azul hasn't been playing stunning football. Goalkeeper Jesus Corona was superb in keeping Monterrey from taking the three points from the Estadio Azul. Does it matter that Cruz Azul has been less-than-perfect in accumulating two wins and four draws so far? Not really. This is a team that historically is among Mexico's best but has been far from that the past four to five years.

The strength has come from the middle of the park where Gabriel Penalba and Rafa Baca's partnership has been strong in keeping other teams from creating clear-cut chances while the attack also has been boosted by Edgar Mendez and Felipe Mora. Jemez is hoping he'll have a selection issue with so many players in good form, something that would've been laughable to suggest during the Clausura.

"I think you have to respect what the players are doing right now. The team is progressing well. For me, the results are really good," Jemez said after the game. "Now they have to wait for their chance. We've got the Copa MX where the players who have played fewer minutes can play and it's a great issue for me."

They're clearly not the best team in the league, but the hot start also isn't a fluke. This is clearly a much-improved team under a coach who is understanding the league much better than he did upon arrival.

Bou best signing of summer?

View photos Gustavo Bou Tijuana More

Read More