Crvena Zvezda vs Arsenal live: Where can I watch it, what channel, what time is kick off, team news, odds, preview

With the Champions League fixtures completed for the week, it is now the turn of the Europa League to take centre stage as Arsenal travel to Serbia to face Crvena Zvezda – aka Red Star Belgrade.

The majority of Arsenal’s first-team stars have been left in London as the Gunners look to make it three wins from three in Group H and take a huge step towards qualification for the next round.

With the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Atletico Madrid all in danger of dropping into the Europa League from the Champions League after no wins so far, it has become more important than ever to finish top and avoid those big names.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 6pm (BST) at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Serbia on Thursday 19 October.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 5.30pm. Alternatively you can return to this page for updates from The Independent’s live blog.

It’s a big game for…

Arsene Wenger. The Gunners manager is under fresh pressure after defeat to Watford on the weekend after Arsenal’s mini revival following a poor start to the season and he needs his players to start building confidence again. Although very few – if any – first-team regulars will be playing in Belgrade, a good performance is needed to lift the squad ahead of a big game against Everton this weekend.

One to watch…

