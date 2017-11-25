Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory

Crystal Palace came back from 1-0 down to claim only their second Premier League win of the season against Stoke City.

After a deadlocked first half, Roy Hodgson's struggling side went behind when Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri scored a brilliant solo goal, the Switzerland star dribbling the length of the Palace half before coolly converting.

Rather than letting their heads drop, Palace surged forward in search of an equaliser and got their reward when Andros Townsend fed Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a dangerous cross and the Chelsea loanee finished clinically from close range.

Stoke looked the more likely to clinch the victory and captain Ryan Shawcross missed a gilt-edged chance from point-blank range before the Potters' three-match unbeaten run was ended at the death by Sakho.

The win is Palace's first since October 14th, when they stunned Chelsea, and gives Hodgson real hope of lifting the club off the bottom of the table if they can continue to play with such determination over the busy festive period.

The home side threatened from the outset, with Townsend jinking his way into the Stoke penalty area after three minutes, but he hesitated over taking a shot and the Potters cleared the danger.

Shaqiri, playing despite tweaking his hamstring in Monday's draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, flashed a shot on the turn past the post as the visitors began to make inroads into the final third.

Palace should have opened the scoring when Wilfried Zaha stormed down the left wing and drilled a low pass across the face of goal straight to the feet of Loftus-Cheek, whose first-time shot was blocked by Stoke's Erik Peters.