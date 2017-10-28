Zaha's dramatic stoppage-time strike salvages point for Palace

West Ham failed to hold on for a second successive win in all competitions as Wilfried Zaha equalised at the death for Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha struck in the 97th minute as Crystal Palace came from two goals down to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to West Ham.

Winger Zaha's effort deep in second-half stoppage time secured a much-needed point for Roy Hodgson after the Hammers looked set for a second competitive win in as many matches.

Javier Hernandez gave West Ham a 31st-minute lead with his fourth Premier League strike this season, and Andre Ayew doubled their advantage before half-time with a stunning solo goal.

Luka Milivojevic scored from the spot after Angelo Ogbonna's trip of Andros Townsend five minutes after the restart to inspire hope for bottom side Palace.

Joe Hart repelled the Eagles' fightback with a string of stellar saves and his efforts appeared to have given Slaven Bilic breathing room after Wednesday's come-from-behind EFL Cup win over Tottenham.

But it was West Ham who this time had their lead dashed as Zaha swivelled and fired beyond Hart at the death to ensure Palace avoided a ninth league defeat.