Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson not surprised by Wilfried Zaha’s heroics
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that he is not surprised by Wilfried Zaha’s heroics for the club.
The Cote d’Ivoire international returned from a knee injury to help the Eagles pick their first points of the season in a 2-1 win over Chelsea.
The winger's contribution was again crucial as his injury time goal helped the Selhurst Park outfit pick a point against Slaven Bilic’s side on Saturday.
"Even though I wasn't working with him, apart from the brief spell when he was called up to England. I had seen him play a lot for Palace and I was watching him getting better and better, so I am not surprised," Hodgson told media.
"We did in the second half because we put [Bakary] Sako in that role as part of a front three because we were losing, but Wilf [Zaha] has always been a player who is more than prepared to cut in from wide positions and run the channels like Andros Townsend.
"We're not actually asking him [Zaha] to play center-forward, we are trying to get him to operate in the attacking positions where he is most comfortable, [like the] inside left or inside right channel.”