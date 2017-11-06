Crystal Palace appear doomed to be a side that cannot win a game unless Wilfried Zaha wins it for them

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 5, 2017 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha looks dejected after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Peter Nicholls EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

You could be forgiven for thinking that the biggest, most important moment during Tottenham’s victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday was the winning goal.

But while Heung-min Son’s exceptional strike - stretched outside the far post but whipped so viciously with his left foot that it curled inside to take a guided tour of the side netting – was decisive, Wilfried Zaha’s miss just minutes earlier felt more significant for what it said about this team.

Palace had put up a good fight, matching and possibly bettering a Spurs team tired out by a tough, tightly-packed fixture list and third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had already come to their rescue a number of times. This time, though, he was slow off his mark and, rushing out of his penalty area, was rounded by Zaha.

The Ivorian is Crystal Palace’s most important player and still one of the Premier League’s most ignored. On his day, an unplayable whirling dervish of a winger who has saved this side more often than anyone else since bursting onto the scene as a skinny teenager whose oversized shirt billowed with excess polycotton.

But when it isn’t his day – and even that feels harsh when describing a game in which he was the most impressive attacking player – Palace can’t seem to win. Or even steal a point.

Last week’s final-breath equaliser against West Ham fairly predictably came from Zaha’s boot but as he rolled the ball wide of the net left vacant by Gazzaniga at Wembley, it felt like you knew what was coming.

With Crystal Palace’s disastrous summer transfer window, the club was left with just one fit senior striker and as soon as Christian Benteke went down with a knee injury the worst-case scenario that the club had dreaded was a reality. Zaha, injured for a month, was to return as the only possible saviour.