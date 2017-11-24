Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson expects January bids for Wilfried Zaha

The 24-year-old has been the fine form since his return from injury, and the Eagles gaffer believes he would be in high demand in the transfer session

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed he expects clubs to bids for Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window.

The Cote d’Ivoire international was sidelined for two months with a knee injury suffered in the Eagles' 1-0 opening day defeat to Huddersfield Town.

And the former Manchester United winger has been in sensational form for the Selhurst Park outfit ever since his return, scoring thrice in five games.

In light of his impressive showings, Hodgson is sure the 24-year-old would attract suitors when the winter transfer window opens.

“You can't ever dismiss interest in any of your players," Hodgson said during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

"Wilf Zaha is an obvious name, but there are other players that I wouldn't be surprised if there were other clubs interested in, and we have to be prepared for that going into January.

"If offers come along for players who are doing well for us and we are not particularly anxious to lose them, then we will have to make decisions on what offers are to be turned down and what could be accepted."

Zaha will be looking to help bottom-placed Crystal Palace claim just their second league win of the season when Stoke City visit the Sehurst Park on Saturday.