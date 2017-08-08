Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover

Reports that the former Arsenal and England captain is set to buy the Eagles are wide of the mark, according to the club supremo

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has rubbished reports a consortium fronted by former Arsenal captain Tony Adams has reached an agreement to buy the Premier League club.

A report from the Daily Star claimed that Adams and former IMG and Chelsea executive Paul Smith had secured the backing of European investors for a £200 million takeover at Selhurst Park.

But Parish posted a link to the story on his Twitter account, along with a denial.

"This story is not true, there are no deals in place or discussions to sell the club," he said.

"I shook [Adams'] hand and [said] 'hello' once at an Arsenal game for 10 seconds, other than that I've never met him."

Responding to a reply from the journalist who wrote the Star story, Parish added: "No one has an option to buy the club, least of all Tony Adams and his mythical consortium."

Palace appointed former Ajax great Frank de Boer as their manager in June and begin the Premier League season at home to newly promoted Huddersfield Town.

Adams endured a forgettable spell as head coach of Granada at the end of last season, losing all seven games at the helm as the club were relegated from La Liga.