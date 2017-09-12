Crystal Palace confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager

Crystal Palace have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The former England manager replaces Frank de Boer, who was sacked on Monday after just 77 days and five matches in charge of the club.

Hodgson has been out of work since he stepped down from the England job last summer, after a humiliating loss to Iceland in the round of 16 stage at Euro 2016.

The 70-year-old – who is the oldest man ever to be appointed manager by a Premier League club – has previously managed Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion in the top-flight.

“I am very excited to be back in club football and it is a long while since I have enjoyed the day to day sessions of training,” Hodgson said upon his appointment yesterday.

“This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories.

“In those days I had dreams of playing for the team, then as a coach you think about coaching the team and a lot has happened in between times.”