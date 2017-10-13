Crystal Palace know they must tread carefully to help Wilfried Zaha deliver what they most desire

It was a comment that summed up the kind of bind that Crystal Palace are in, that summed up how tough it is for Roy Hodgson right now. There have, after all, been three things that the club’s fans have been desperately waiting for this season but they are all dependent on each other. Palace most of all just want a first win of the season, but that first requires them to score a long-desired first goal of the season... and it seems that requires the return of Wilf Zaha.

The 24-year-old will finally be back in the team for Saturday’s home match against Chelsea after a knee injury suffered in the opening-day defeat to Huddersfield, and it is understandable that many around the club hope that will see a bit of life back in their attack. One of Zaha’s finest games last season was away to the champions, when he ripped them apart in a 2-1 win, scoring one goal and setting up another for Christian Benteke.

To see the best of the winger again, though, Hodgson warned that it is actually imperative that Zaha doesn’t see himself as the club’s best hope. The 70-year-old believes that it would be counter-productive to put such pressure on him.

So, just when there’s finally a positive for the club, it is actually in their interests that it is played down.

“There is a big psychological factor with him coming back and being able to play again," Hodgson argued. "I think it would be wrong to put too much pressure on him at the moment. If we’re not careful, he’ll be trying too hard. He will be trying to do it all by himself. Once players start to do that their own games start to suffer. He’s got to be an important cog in a well-oiled machine and our job is to make certain that the machine is well enough oiled to produce that X factor.”

Hodgson didn’t exactly talk the return of his star down, though.