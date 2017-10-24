Crystal Palace left humiliated and humbled after League Cup defeat by Bristol City

“Premier League, you’re ‘aving a laugh,” the Bristol City fans sang. They couldn’t have been more right as Roy Hodgson’s men were left humiliated and humbled by the hosts here at the Ashton Gate Stadium. Losing 4-1 in the fourth round of the League Cup, all memories of Crystal Palace’s stunning victory over Chelsea earlier this month have now well and truly vanished.

It didn’t look like it was going to be one of those evenings, however. Bakary Sako opened the scoring after 21 minutes with a cool finish but Patrick van Aanholt undid the Eagles’ early work. Nodding the ball back to Wayne Hennessey, he was unaware of the lurking Matty Taylor who had positioned himself between the defender and the visiting goalkeeper. The City striker sought to punish the defender for his foolish error and levelled the score from close range.

Things went from bad to worse for Palace when Bristol took the lead by taking advantage of more careless defending. From a cross, Milan Djuric, who worked tirelessly to ensure all 6ft 6in of him caused as many problems for Palace as possible, beat Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the air before wrestling off two challenges to fire Bristol into the lead.

James Tomkins looks on after defeat (Getty) More