Crystal Palace to rescue Niasse from Everton nightmare

Frank De Boer believe Niasse's willingness to run and upset defenders will help Christian Benteke get more space in which to score goals

Premier League side Crystal Palace are believed to be near the completion of a £7 million deal with Everton for outcast forward Oumar Niasse.

Palace and the Merseyside club have reportedly agreed terms for the transfer of the Senegalese attacker according to BBC.

Niasse arrived at Goodison Park with plenty of promise in 2016 but failed to live up to expectations and was -last season- sent to train with the U-23’s where he also played the first half of the season before he was snapped by Hull City in January.

The 27-year-old impressed on-loan at Hull –scoring four times in 17 appearances- and has been on the radar of a host of clubs.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have approached Everton for his services while Palace’s arch-rivals Brighton and Hove Albion are also keen on the former Lokomotiv Moscow man.