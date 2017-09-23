Crystal Palace set English record for worst-ever start to season

The Eagles have now lost an unprecedented six league games in a row without scoring to begin the season

Crystal Palace set a very unwanted record with their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

With their loss at the Etihad Stadium, the Eagles became the first side in English professional football history to lose their first six games of the season without scoring a single goal.

Raheem Sterling notched a brace as the home side scored four of their five goals after half-time.

6 - Crystal Palace are the 1st side in English Football League history to lose their first six games of the season without scoring. Sorrow. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

Frank de Boer was sacked earlier this month after beginning the season with four consecutive league defeats.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson was appointed as De Boer's successor, but he has not been able to stem the tide for Palace.

Palace lost 1-0 against Southampton last weekend in Hodgson's first game in charge, though the Eagles did manage a 1-0 win over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup in midweek.