Crystal Palace vs Southampton - live: Follow updates as Roy Hodgson returns against Mauricio Pellegrino's Saints

Crystal Palace have lost their first four games of the season: Getty Images

Roy Hodgson marks his return the management in Saturday afternoon's early kick-off as his Crystal Palace side host Southampton.

Palace sacked former boss Frank de Boer after losing their first four matches this season and are still yet to score in the Premier League.

Saints, who have enjoyed a mixed start, with one win, two draws and a defeat, welcome Virgil van Dijk back to the squad for the first time since he handed in a transfer request.

Follow all the action below:





Please wait a moment for the blog to load.